Teen from Oklahoma talks about singing on ‘The Voice’

OKLAHOMA CITY - It was a reunion three years in the making for two Oklahoma singers on 'The Voice.'

On Monday night, a teenager from Edmond got a chance to perform in front our state's own Blake Shelton - but it wasn't her first time.

Olivia Kay has been singing since she was 7 years old. She has made multiple local appearances since then, such as on ‘Rise and Shine’ as well as at Thunder games.

In 2014, she got the opportunity to perform at Shelton's induction into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

On Monday, after three years, the two were reunited once again when Kay auditioned for 'The Voice.'

She sang the song ‘Ghost’ by Ella Henderson, becoming the youngest contestant to compete during the Blind Auditions.

Although none of the four celebrity coaches turned their chairs for Kay, she didn’t leave empty-handed.

Kay reminded Shelton they had met before - back at home - and had even taken a picture together.

She brought the picture to the audition and, afterwards, he autographed it for her.

"He said he thought he remembered me from the Hall of Fame, and then I showed him the picture and he was like, 'Oh yeah, I remember that!'" Kay told KFOR.

When asked about auditioning overall, she said it was a "fun," "awesome" and "exciting" experience.

"I kinda just performed to the audience like I normally would," Kay said. "I really hoped that I could've done better, but I guess I was probably over-practicing... Of course, I'm a critique, and I nitpick every part of it."

At the end of the day, she said she feels "very fortunate" for the people she met - Shelton included - as well as the advice and support she received along the way.

So, what's next for Kay?

She said she's going to continue to sing locally. She's also plans to write and record an album soon, too.