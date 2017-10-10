Texas Tech police officer fatally shot, freshman student in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Texas Tech University police officer was shot and killed at the campus police station in Lubbock Monday night, university officials said.

The suspect was identified as Hollis Daniels, a 19-year-old freshman from Seguin, Texas, according to university spokesman Chris Cook.

Police say Daniels was apprehended after he fled on foot. The campus was on lockdown after the shooting until the suspect was taken into custody, and the lockdown was lifted.

In a statement, the school said the incident began when campus police were sent to check on a student’s welfare.

“Earlier this evening, Texas Tech Police made a student welfare check,” the statement said. “Upon entering the room, officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers brought the suspect to the police station for standard debriefing. During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head. The officer is deceased.”

The name of the officer has not been released.

Texas Tech University System Chancellor Robert Duncan released the statement saying, “Words can’t express how saddened I am by the tragic loss of one of our Texas Tech University police officers tonight …Our Texas Tech family is strong and will support each other as we grieve.”