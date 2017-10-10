What’s being done about Superfund sites around Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PICHER, Okla. -- Many Oklahomans know about our most famous Superfund site, near the abandoned mine town of Picher, Oklahoma in the far northeastern corner of the state.

In Ottawa County, you'll find man-made mountains of lead-laden toxins.

They are a reminder of a time when environmental disasters were born; decades when industry trumped health and safety.

The town of Picher was abandoned years ago; after a federal EPA buyout all of the willing residents left.

It's 40 square miles in northeastern Oklahoma where the land and the water are so polluted the EPA has said it's not safe to live in the area.

There is progress being made in Picher.

The Quapaw Indian Tribe is working to remove the chat piles, and researchers from Oklahoma University are cleaning up the rust-red of Tar Creek.

"We want to treat the bad water that goes into the creek," said Oklahoma University Environmental Science researcher, Dr. Robert Nairn.

Nairn and OU grad students are problem-solving en masse.

They are using mushroom compost microbes to literally eat up the metals that have leached into the water.

"I tell my students we build it and they will come," Dr. Nairn said. "You build the ecosystem, give it the right conditions, then let the natural processes will happen."

Did you know there are more than a dozen Superfund sites around Oklahoma?

In fact, there are Superfund sites sitting in the shadow of downtown Oklahoma City.

Tuesday at 10 p.m. News 4's Ali Meyer takes a look at the on-going clean-up at EPA Superfund sites around the state.