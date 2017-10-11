4 Seniors: Flu shots for seniors

OKLAHOMA CITY – The temperatures are dropping and if you haven’t gotten your flu shot, now is the time.

For those over 65, it turns out you’ve got some options when it comes to these important vaccinations.

Jim Miller from Savvysenior.org stopped by to tell us about the different vaccine options available for seniors.

Usually, there is one standard flu shot, however there are two additional shots geared towards seniors.

The FDA approved vaccines are designed to offer extra protection beyond the standard flu shot. This is important for older adults who have weaker immune defenses and have a great risk of developing dangerous flu complications.

Fluzone High-Dose: It is a high potency vaccine that contains four times the amount of antigen compared to a standard flu shot. Fluad: It has an extra ingredient that creates a stronger immune response.

Both do carry a risk of mild side effects that can occur with the standard flu shot. This can include pain or tenderness, muscle aches, headaches for fatigue.

Neither vaccine is recommended for seniors who are allergic to chicken eggs or those who have had a severe reaction to flu shots in the past.

The pneumococcal vaccines for pneumonia are also recommended for seniors during fall and winter.

About 1 million Americans are hospitalized from it each year, while nearly 50,000 people die from it each year.