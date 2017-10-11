× 80-year-old Oklahoma man missing, Silver Alert issued

GLENPOOL, Okla. – Officials are searching for a missing 80-year-old Oklahoma man.

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thomas Stiff was reported missing from his Glenpool home near 91st and Highway 169.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, red shirt and dark pants.

Officials believe he may be driving his 2005 Chevy Trailblazer with the license plate, 661EVH.

The vehicle had a red and white “FC” Faith Church sticker on the back window.

If you know if his whereabouts, please contact police.