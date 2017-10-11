9-year-old praised for using her big heart and baking skills to help others 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - There's a little girl in Moore who has found the recipe for success.

She gauges her milestones not by the money she makes. But, by the money she gives away.

Brie Perez makes cookies. And, by all accounts, they are among the best available.

That's remarkable for a baker who is only 9 years old.

The fourth grader started baking cookies to raise money for an animal shelter.

Then, a life event changed her focus.

Brie's great-grandmother died of Alzheimer's.

"Her name was Barbara," says Brie. "She was very nice."

Brie started selling cookies to fight the disease that stole her loved one.

