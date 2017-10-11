Eminem unleashes on President Trump during BET Hip Hop Awards

Warning: The video below contains graphic language.

In what is perhaps the fiercest and the most exhaustive attack against Donald Trump in hip-hop, Eminem “came to stomp,” unleashing on the President in an explosive 4.5 minute freestyle — which aired during Tuesday night’s BET Hip Hop Awards — calling Trump everything from “Donald the b—-,” to a “racist grandpa.”

A request to the White House for comment was not immediately returned.

The Detroit rapper, who has slammed Trump previously in the nine-minute 2016 freestyle “Campaign Speech,” and in Big Sean’s “No Favors,” had criticized Trump supporters in the past, but this time he took it a step further, directly addressing his own fans on the issue:

“And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line, you’re either for or against, and if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for it for you with this. F— you,” he said toward the end, raising his middle finger.

The latest freestyle, which Eminem revealed on Twitter is called “The Storm,” comes as anticipation for Eminem’s eighth studio release builds. The rapper decried Trump’s comments following the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, questioned the President’s own patriotism following his attacks on athletes and Sen. John McCain, and in closing, issued a passionate tribute to Colin Kaepernick.

“I appreciate you @Eminem,” Kaepernick tweeted, along with a fist emoji.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is now a free agent after he rose to national prominence last fall when he refused to stand for the national anthem to protest police brutality. Eminem previously expressed his support for Kaepernick in “Campaign Speech.”