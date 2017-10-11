Family offering reward after loved one disappears in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma family is asking for the public’s help finding their loved one.

Authorities say 27-year-old Joseph Emanuel Lartey was last seen on Sept. 28.

Investigators believe he was last seen at a car wash, located at 5501 S. Anderson Rd.

Friends say his car was discovered a short time later in Shawnee, but there was no sign of Lartey.

Since there are very few leads in the case, family members are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to him being located.

They say he would never leave his 3-month-old daughter, so they are extremely worried about his safety.

Family members say Lartey is about 5’7″ tall and weighs 140 pounds.

If you have any information on Lartey’s whereabouts, call 911.