Final stage of penalty phase for man convicted of beheading coworker continues

NORMAN, Okla. -- The final stage of the penalty phase for a man convicted of beheading his coworker continues Wednesday morning.

After nearly a full week of testimony from mental health experts, former teachers, and friends, it took jurors less than an hour Tuesday to find Alton Nolen mentally fit to face the death penalty.

Nolen was convicted of first degree murder for beheading his former coworker Colleen Hufford inside Vaughan Foods in September 2014.

He was handed three life sentences plus 130 years in prison on assault charges alone for stabbing Traci Johnson and charging at other workers during the same incident.

Hufford died from her injuries; however, Johnson survived.

Immediately after jury deliberations Tuesday, state prosecutors and defense attorneys for Nolen began brief opening statements arguing why Nolen should die for the crime and why he should not.

"We're here to fight for our client's life," defense attorney Mitch Solomon told the jury.

Under Tuesday's verdict, Nolen faces three possible punishments for murdering Hufford: life with parole, life without parole, and the death penalty.