Get ready for beautiful fall weather!

Today will be sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a light wind.

Tonight will be chilly in the upper 40s to lower 50s under starry skies.

A south breeze returns to western Oklahoma tomorrow, marking the start of our warming trend.

Highs will climb to the upper 70s to lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Widespread 80s return for Friday and Saturday with a strong south wind.

A powerful front sweeps across the state early Sunday, sparking showers and storms.

Temperatures will drop to the 60s for highs and 40s for lows early next week.

The rest of the week will have pleasant and calm fall weather.