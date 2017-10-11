Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - This incredible drone footage shows aerial video of Oklahoma's most polluted town.

The News 4 team recently traveled to Picher, Oklahoma, for a special report about Superfund sites in Oklahoma.

The Tar Creek Superfund site is one of the most polluted areas on the planet.

Several decades ago, the EPA declared this area uninhabitable for humans.

The tri-state mining district was so damaged by environmental pollution that the federal government agreed to buy-out the land from all willing residents.

The towns of Picher and Cardin were both abandoned by their residents.

KFOR Meteorologist Aaron Brackett joined News 4's Ali Meyer and photojournalist Travis Schutten in Ottawa County for this shoot.

The 4-Sight drone provides remarkable access to an area that's rarely seen because most of Picher is no longer open to the public.

News 4 obtained special permission from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and the Quapaw Tribe in order to get unprecedented access to this unique site.