Jason Aldean returns to Las Vegas to visit shooting survivors

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Country singer Jason Aldean returned to Las Vegas one week after the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

On October 1 around 10:08 p.m., the country music concert that Aldean was performing at was interrupted by the sound of gunfire.

Police say 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd of 22,000 people from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, several hundred feet southwest of the concert grounds.

“It didn’t stop,” said one witness of the gunshots.

Officers “breached the hotel room” where Paddock was found dead. Authorities believe he killed himself.

58 people were killed and more than 500 were wounded.

Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, posted a photo of the two in Las Vegas earlier this week, with the Mandalay Bay hotel in front of them.

“Feels surreal being back in Vegas today. Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met… fighting the toughest battle of them all… for their lives. You have helped us try to begin the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget. #vegasstrong,” she said in an Instagram post.

While in Las Vegas, Aldean visited patients who were critically injured in the shooting.

“His visit helped heal hearts and cheer those who were wounded in this tragedy,” said the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada in a Facebook post.

After the shooting, Aldean announced he was canceling shows for the rest of that week.

The first concert he will perform at after the shooting is in Tulsa on Thursday.

“Our first time back onstage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only ting we know how to do – play our songs for them,” he said.