Man dead following shooting in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is dead following a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 1:47 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Kinkaid Drive.

When officers arrived, they located a man inside the home who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

At this time, no suspect description is available.

Officials are working to gather more information.