Officials warning Oklahoma drivers to be alert for deer on the roadway

OKLAHOMA CITY --- October is the start of deer mating season, so drivers will be seeing the animals more often on the roadways.

A collision with a deer can be costly to your vehicle and your health.

AAA is warning drivers to be more cautious on the roads as deer mating season hits full stride.

The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office reports that 424 accidents occurred involving deer in 2016. Of those accidents, 13 caused drivers or their passengers to be hospitalized for serious injuries.

Officials say October through December are the worst months of the year for motor vehicle collisions with animals.

"As the deer population grows and urbanization spreads into formerly rural areas, motorists need to be even more cautious and alert behind the wheel, especially at dawn and dusk, which can be the times for high levels of deer activity," Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma Public Affairs Manager, said.

Auto body shops estimate that collisions with deer cost drivers millions of dollars.