Oklahoma City Thunder waives former OSU standout, Oklahoma City native

OKLAHOMA CITY – As the Oklahoma City Thunder is preparing for its first game of the regular season, the team is tightening up its roster.

On Wednesday, the Thunder announced that it has waived guards Bryce Alford and Markel Brown, and forward Rashawn Thomas.

Officials say the three originally signed with the team on Sept. 25 but did not appear in any games this preseason.

After finishing his college career at Oklahoma State University, Brown was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014 and immediately traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

Bryce Alford played college basketball for UCLA, where he set school records for the most three-pointers in a game, season and career. He went undrafted in the 2017 NBA draft and signed with the Golden State Warriors to play on their summer league. He then signed a training camp contract with the Thunder.

Rashawn Thomas is an Oklahoma City native who played high school ball at Southeast High School. He then played with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi before signing a partially-guaranteed contract with the Thunder.

Here's a look at #OKPreps product (Southeast HS) Rashawn Thomas (@Sobeastly_25) getting some shots up at #Thunder practice today. pic.twitter.com/yCnVg4f1s1 — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) September 27, 2017