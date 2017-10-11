× Oklahoma County Commissioner Willa Johnson announces she will not seek re-election

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma County Commissioner Willa Johnson announced Wednesday she will not be seeking re-election.

Johnson said in a press release that she was blessed to have the opportunity to represent District One for the past 10 years, but “now is my time to step aside.”

“When I ran in 2007 to complete the term of then Commissioner Roth, I wanted to help bring a spirit of cooperation and create an environment where elected officials work together for the good of the public,” said Johnson. “Not only did we do that, but it has continued.”

Johnson went on to say “losing that first race for City Council 28 years ago was probably the best thing that could have happened. It motivated me to work harder to become a force for change. While I am finishing my final term, that desire to serve still burns bright.”

She said an important goal for her was to create communities where people want to work and live.

“The decision not to run for re-election was tough. I have a great staff and they have made it possible for me to continue doing the people’s work. I will miss them and all the folks at the county that have become my family.”