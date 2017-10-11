Oklahoma State hosting ‘pass the bucket’ fundraiser to honor homecoming crash victims

STILLWATER, Okla. – It has been almost two years since several people were killed and dozens of others were injured in a crash during OSU’s homecoming parade.

Authorities said Adacia Chambers drove her car into an unmanned police motorcycle before plowing straight into the crowd of onlookers during Oklahoma State’s homecoming parade on Oct. 24, 2015.

In all, authorities said four people were killed and 46 others were injured in the crash.

Officials said 2-year-old Nash Lucas, 23-year-old Nikita Nakal, 65-year-olds Dr. Marvin and Bonnie Stone were all killed in the crash.

Nearly two years later, Oklahoma State fans are coming together to remember the lives lost.

Leadership Stillwater Class XXVI will be passing buckets after the first quarter of OSU’s game against Baylor on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Fans who are attending the game are asked to bring cash to donate toward the Stillwater Strong Memorial. The memorial will be placed near the corner of Hall of Fame Avenue and Main Street in honor of the victims.

“We are excited to serve as a fundraiser for the Stillwater Strong Memorial,” said Cody Cramer, Leadership Stillwater Class of XXVI member. “This opportunity will allow our group to raise funds for an event that has affected the University, the community, our state. We want to remember the four, but also honor all victims, first responders and the entire Cowboy family.”