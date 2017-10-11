× OSBI using playing cards to help solve cold cases from across the state

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is partnering with the Department of Corrections to launch a new program aimed at solving unsolved cold cases in our state.

On Wednesday, OSBI and DOC announced a new program to use a deck of playing cards to help solve cold cases.

They’re starting with 52 cold cases from 1978 to 2013. All of the information authorities do know about each case now lives inside the deck of cards.

They’re sharing the deck around the state, hoping someone might realize they have information that could help crack the case.

OSBI officials said due to Oklahoma’s large prison population, they know some of those individuals may be incarcerated. They’re partnering with DOC for that reason, and the cards are already available to prisoners.

OSBI is already choosing more cases for the second deck. That deck will include OSBI, Norman PD, Oklahoma City PD, and Tulsa PD cold cases.