Police issue warrants for 10 frat members after LSU student’s death

Police at Louisiana State University have issued arrest warrants for 10 Phi Delta Theta members as they investigate whether a fraternity hazing led to the death of a freshman student.

Maxwell Gruver, a fraternity pledge from Roswell, Georgia, died last month.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office ruled Gruver’s death accidental and said it was caused by “acute alcohol intoxication with aspiration.”

At the time of his death, Gruver’s blood alcohol level was 0.495, Coroner William “Beau” Clark said. In Louisiana, anyone under 21 with a blood alcohol level of 0.02 percent or above is considered intoxicated.

Last month, LSU President F. King Alexander said the 18-year-old’s death is being investigated as a “potential hazing incident.”

“As we’ve continually warned over and over again, hazing is dangerous, irresponsible and unacceptable, and it will not be tolerated at LSU period,” Alexander said then.

The 10 members for whom police issued warrants are charged with hazing. One faces an additional charge of negligent homicide.

Phi Delta Theta’s LSU chapter has been suspended by LSU and by the fraternity’s national office, which has also opened an investigation into the incident.

“We’re committed to investigating this situation thoroughly. The chapter and any individuals who are found to have violated our policies will be held accountable,” said Bob Biggs, executive vice president and CEO of Phi Delta Theta General Headquarters, in a release last month.