Police searching for alleged burglar who targeted multiple homes on same block

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly tried to break into at least two homes in northwest Oklahoma City.

On Oct. 6, officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of N.W. 19th St. after the homeowner told dispatchers that a man had attempted to get into their house.

The victim’s security camera was activated by someone moving on the east side of the house.

According to the police report, the victim says she went outside to see if the man was still there and noticed that he had knocked a video camera down with a brick.

At that point, the victim says she noticed the same man a few houses away and yelled at him. When he started coming toward her, her husband came outside and the man quickly left.

The man was described as a black man, standing 6’4″ tall with a slender build. He was wearing white jeans that were cut off and a gray sweatshirt with writing on the front.

Once they went back inside the house, they noticed that an unlocked window had been raised, but a secondary lock prevented it from being completely opened.

After officers responded to the home, dispatchers received a call from a neighbor about someone being inside his house.

Authorities say the alleged suspect had already left the home by the time they cleared the house.

According to the police report, the victim couldn’t sleep and noticed light coming from under their closed bedroom door. When the door opened, she told police that she yelled for her husband to wake up and ‘get your gun.’

At that point, the alleged suspect ran from the bedroom and left the home.

Officers say the alleged suspect broke a kitchen window and stole cash and credit cards from the home.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.