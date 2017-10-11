× Report: Grand Jury Investigating OSU Basketball

The Oklahoman is reporting a grand jury in New York has requested Oklahoma State University provide all documents related to potential NCAA rules violations by members of the men’s basketball staff.

OSU has reportedly been served a subpoena related to the FBI investigation of college basketball that resulted in the arrest of assistant coach Lamont Evans, who had his contract terminated by the school two weeks ago.

The subpoena is seeking any forms of communication involving Evans and current OSU players.

U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim said in the subpoena, “failure to attend and produce any items hereby demanded will constitute contempt of court and will subject you to civil sanctions and criminal penalties, in addition to penalties of the law.”

The NCAA has not announced any investigation of OSU yet, but the FBI has said the investigation is ongoing.

The investigation led to the arrest of 10 people, four of them assistant coaches, on charges of bribery, corruption and fraud.

The coaches were charged with accepting money to steer student-athletes towards certain financial advisors and sports agents, a violation of federal law.