Salvation Army Central Oklahoma needs warehouse space for Christmas assistance program

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Area Command needs your help to locate a space for their Angel Tree program operations.

The space previously used at Plaza Mayor is no longer available and the search for new warehouse space has been unfruitful, the organization said in a news release.

For The Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance program, there is a need for 30,000-50,000 sq. ft. of open, temperature controlled floor space; restrooms; parking for up to 150; shopping cart access; and, a loading dock.

The facility also needs to be a single-story building with a level floor and large doorways that are suitable for utilizing pallet jacks.

The Salvation Army would need to sign a one-month lease for mid-November to mid-December.

They will provide a certificate of insurance as necessary and a donation receipt will be provided for donated space.

This space will allow The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma to serve over 9,000 Oklahoma individuals in need.

If you have a facility, or know of one they can use, please contact Jeff Lara, director of operations and programs, at 405-246-1108 or jeff.lara@uss.salvationarmy.org.