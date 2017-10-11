Sooners Seeking A Rally from Loss at Red River Rivalry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's football team will not only have to respond to a loss to Iowa State when they play this Saturday, they're task is also to beat rival Texas.

The Sooners will face the Longhorns at 2:30 pm Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, with the plan of redeeming themselves from the loss to the Cyclones, and also trying to beat their arch rivals for the second year in a row.

Since World War II, OU is 3-9 against Texas when they lose the week prior to playing the Longhorns.

The Sooners have won their last two against Texas when losing the week before, winning in 2007 and 2014.

Nate Feken reports from Norman.