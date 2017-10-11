× Thousands of Oklahomans receive Medicare cancellation notices

OKLAHOMA CITY – Insurance officials say there are options available for those who learned their policies were canceled.

Thousands of Oklahomans on Medicare received cancellation notices this week, alerting certain beneficiaries that their current Medicare Advantage plans won’t be available in 2018.

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services determined that their existing plans could not be offered in some counties because those plans were unable to meet the network adequacy standards in those areas.

“It is important that beneficiaries take action before Dec. 31, 2017 to ensure they have coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2018,” said Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John D. Doak. “We want affected consumers to carefully read the letter received from their carrier and take action to ensure there is no lapse in health and prescription drug benefits.”

Officials say affected beneficiaries must choose a new plan before Dec. 31 to ensure that they have health and/or prescription drug coverage on Jan. 1. Those who do not choose a new plan will be placed on original Medicare and lose their prescription drug coverage.

Affected consumers have the following options:

Choose a Medicare Advantage plan available in their county that provides that provides health and prescription drug coverage.

Switch to original Medicare and add a Part D prescription drug plan. You may also want to consider a Medicare supplement plan. Since these beneficiaries are being terminated against their wishes, a special enrollment period will be created so they can purchase a supplement policy without the risk of being denied or charged a higher premium due to current or pre-existing conditions. This opportunity lasts 63 days from the date of plan termination.

If the beneficiary was enrolled in CommunityCare through their former employer, they should contact their employer to find out what arrangements are being made for replacement coverage.

“Our goal is to help Medicare beneficiaries get the right coverage at the right price for their specific medical needs,” Doak said. “This is a personalized approach that arms each person with the knowledge they need to make the right choice about their Medicare coverage.”

Trained counselors can help beneficiaries understand the benefits and enrollment process.

You can all MAP at 800-763-2828 to ask questions or schedule an appointment to review their coverage.