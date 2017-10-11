× URGENT: Warehouse Space Needed for Christmas Assistance Program

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Area Command needs your help to locate a space for their Angel Tree program operations. The space previously used at Plaza Mayor is no longer available and the search for new warehouse space has been unfruitful.

For The Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance program, there is a need for 30,000-50,000 sq. ft. of open, temperature controlled floor space; restrooms; parking for up to 150; shopping cart access; and, a loading dock. The facility also needs to be a single-story building with a level floor and large doorways that are suitable for utilizing pallet jacks.

The Salvation Army would need to sign a one-month lease for mid-November to mid-December. They will provide a certificate of insurance as necessary and a donation receipt will be provided for donated space.

This space will allow The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma to serve over 9,000 Oklahoma individuals in need. If you have a facility, or know of one they can use, please contact Jeff Lara, director of operations and programs, at 405-246-1108 or jeff.lara@uss.salvationarmy.org.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination. Nearly 183,000 Oklahomans receive assistance from The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. About 82 cents of every dollar raised is used to support those services. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyokcac.org. The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Area Command is a proud partner agency of the United Way of Central Oklahoma.

This content is sponsored by The Salvation Army.