Big warming trend begins Thursday

A big warming trend begins today!

Temperatures will soar to the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies with a breezy south wind.

Tonight will not be as cool with lows in the low 60s.

Tomorrow will feel like summer again with highs in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies with a powerful south wind.

Saturday will be warm and windy with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

A powerful cold front will move into northwestern Oklahoma late Saturday and sweep across the state through early Sunday.

Storms will begin in northwestern Oklahoma along the front late Saturday.

A few could be strong to severe with wind and hail as the main threats.

Storms will taper early Saturday, followed by a big temperature drop.

Highs will only reach the low to mid 60s with a powerful north wind.

Temperatures moderate next week and the 70s and sunshine will return!