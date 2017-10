Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's football team will try to stop a 3-game losing streak to Baylor when the two teams meet in Stillwater this Saturday at 2:30 pm.

OSU's losing skid vs. the Bears started in 2014, when then freshman quarterback Mason Rudolph had his redshirt pulled to play at Baylor.

Nikki Kay reports from Stillwater.