Emotional testimony continues in cold case disappearance of Kirsten Hatfield

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was an emotional day for the family of Kirsten Hatfield as forensic experts took the stand in the case against Anthony Palma.

Kirsten Hatfield disappeared from her Midwest City home in the middle of the night back in May of 1997.

At the time, she was just 8-years-old.

Although authorities searched the area, Hatfield was never seen again.

Officers found a pair of her panties with blood on them in the backyard and some trace amounts of blood on the partially opened window to her bedroom.

It was considered a cold case until two years ago when advanced DNA testing on the blood found on Hatfield’s underwear matched a neighbor.

In 2015, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater officially charged 57-year-old Anthony Palma with first-degree murder and felony kidnapping related to the Hatfield case.

Palma lived two doors down from Hatfield and still lived there at the time of his arrest.

Hatfield’s mom, Shannon Hazen, took the stand on Wednesday, testifying about the fateful night.

She told the jury she heard a whine come from the bedroom her two daughters shared around 3 a.m. but said her youngest sometimes would talk in her sleep.

When she went to the room, she said she found the door closed, which was odd because the girls always slept with it open.

Hazen says she pushed it back open, but didn’t look inside at the time. When she awoke the next morning, Kirsten was gone.

She said she could only remember one conversation with Palma after her daughter’s disappearance. She said that he told her he didn’t know anything about the disappearance, but thought it was odd that his dogs barked in the middle of the night.

On Thursday, Hazen cried in court as an evidence technician showed Kirsten’s underwear to the jury.

Nicole Poplin, with the Midwest City Police Department, took the stand and showed the jury the evidence in the case against Palma.