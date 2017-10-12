× Equifax looking into another possible breach involving Malware

NEW YORK – After announcing that more Americans were affected by a major hack earlier this month, a credit reporting agency may have been targeted by hackers again.

Last month, Equifax announced that a security breach released information of approximately 143 million customers including names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, addresses and possibly even driver’s license numbers.

Equifax said it discovered the breach on July 29, and believe the unauthorized access occurred from mid-May through July.

Following that initial announcement, the company released information earlier this month that an additional 2.5 million Americans may have been affected by the massive breach, bringing the total to 145.5 million people.

Now, it seems like the company is dealing with even more bad news.

On Thursday, an independent security expert said the site redirected some visitors to download a fraudulent update for Adobe Flash that would infect the user’s computer with Malware.

Randy Abrams posted a video after he says he encountered the Malware three times on Wednesday.

Equifax, in a statement to Fortune, said they were aware of the matter and have taken the page offline.

“We are aware of the situation identified on the equifax.com website in the credit report assistance link,” said a spokesperson. ” Our IT and Security teams are looking into this matter, and out of an abundance of caution have temporarily taken this page offline. When it becomes available or we have more information to share, we will.”