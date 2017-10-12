Homeless man who cleans Oklahoma streets to earn money reunited with son

TULSA, Okla. – If you see Brian Freeman along the side of the road, he is likely picking up trash.

Freeman has been homeless for several years, but decided to turn his life around and began picking up trash to make a living.

In July, he spoke to FOX 23 and told them that his only wish was to reunite with his teenage son.

Freeman said he hadn’t seen his son, Tyler, for two years and wanted to prove to him that he was making a change.

After seeing the story, Tyler began looking for his father but was unsuccessful – until Wednesday.

While driving to his guitar lesson, Tyler Trudell noticed a man standing on the opposite street corner and immediately recognized him.

“I wanted to just run across the street and hug him, you know, like in the movies, but there’s traffic and stuff, so I waved at him,” Tyler told FOX 23.

Tyler says his father didn’t recognize him until he took off his glasses.

“Two years of emotions just like overwhelmed me,” Freeman said.