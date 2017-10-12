× Jason Aldean to perform in Tulsa for the first time since Las Vegas shooting

TULSA, Okla. – For the first time since the worst mass shooting in the nation’s history, a country star will take the stage.

Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 concert in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire on the crowd. In all, 59 people were killed and more than 500 others were wounded.

After the shooting, Aldean announced that he was canceling several shows out of respect for the victims.

His first time back on stage will be in Tulsa.

“Our first time back onstage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do- play our songs for them,” he said in a statement.

