Jurors may reach decision on punishment for man convicted of beheading coworker Thursday

NORMAN, Okla. -- Jurors tasked with determining the punishment for a convicted murderer could reach their decision Thursday afternoon.

Alton Nolen, 33, is facing the death penalty for beheading his former coworker Colleen Hufford inside Vaughan Foods three years ago. He has already been handed three life sentences plus 130 years combined on assault charges alone for stabbing Traci Johnson and charging at other workers during the September 2014 workplace attack.

Hufford died from her injuries, but Johnson survived. Nolen justified his actions to investigators in 2014 by claiming he was a practicing a Muslim and believed his actions were correct by the Quran.

State prosecutors and defense are prepared to deliver final closing arguments Thursday morning before jury deliberations.

In court Wednesday, jurors heard first-hand impact statements from family members of both Hufford and Nolen. Hufford's daughter Kelli read a prepared statement, telling the courtroom her mother was like a 'personal cheerleader' she now has to live without. She added her family members are also victims in this case, as Hufford was not only a mother but a grandmother and so much more.

"If she died from natural causes, this would be easier to write," said Kelli. "There will always be questions. There will always be events my mother will miss."

Several of Nolen's family members also took the stand, including his parents, aunt, grandmother, and sisters.

His aunt told the court she formed a special bond with Nolen and treated him as if he were her own, pleading the jury to spare his life.

Nolen is facing three possible sentences for murdering Hufford: life with parole, life without parole, or the death penalty.