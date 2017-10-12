Man asked rape victim for time to drink beers before calling cops, documents say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - A Missouri man is facing multiple charges after allegedly raping his downstairs neighbor while her 3-year-old child was asleep, then asking her for time to drink a few beers before she called police.

Prosecutors have charged 45-year-old Russell L. Burd with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree burglary and third-degree kidnapping, according to WDAF.

Court documents state, on Saturday, Oct. 7, police responded to a reported rape at an apartment in Independence. The victim told police she had been forcibly raped inside the residence while her 3-year-old child was home.

Police saw multiple red marks on the victim's wrists, appearing to be lines caused by handcuffs.

The victim said Burd - her upstairs neighbor - knocked on her door around 4 a.m. Saturday and said he needed to talk, according to court documents. She said she opened the door and saw Burd on the stairs leading down to her floor. She said he was intoxicated and appeared upset.

At that point, she said Burd approached her and revealed three pairs of handcuffs and two or three pieces of cloth from behind his back. She said she began pushing, hitting and kicking at him, but he forced his way into her apartment, waking up her young son.

Inside, he fell on top of her and managed to get her wrists in the handcuffs. She said, as the attack was taking place, Burd told her multiple times to "pretend to enjoy this or I will kill you in front of your son."

After the attack was over, she said Burd told her to give him "a little time before you contact the cops so I can down a couple beers before I go to jail" and told her to "tell the cops to watch out for my mother's ashes."

Officers arrested Burd a short time later, where police said he was combative and argumentative with police and jail staff.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.