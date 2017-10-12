× Man killed in S.W. Oklahoma City after teenager accused of ‘recklessly handling firearm’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say a teenager who was “recklessly handling a firearm” is responsible for the death of a man in Oklahoma City.

Around 1:47 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a shooting at a home in the 1500 block of Kinkaid Drive.

When officers arrived, they found 47-year-old Kevin Gipson suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials later learned that Gipson was inside the home with 19-year-old Hunter Todd.

Police say Todd was recklessly handling the firearm when he accidentally fired the gun, shooting and killing Gipson.

Todd was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for first-degree manslaughter, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug proceeds, and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.