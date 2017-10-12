Officers help man with broken hip finish Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO, Ill. – It is pretty common for runners to experience a bit of pain while completing a marathon.

For Edward Hensley, that sharp pain was the sign of something seriously wrong.

“At mile 24, unfortunately, I felt something that, to be honest with you, I’ve never felt before in my life,” Hensley told WBBM. “I couldn’t move. I had to sit down on the ground. I tried to get up, but I couldn’t.”

While on the ground, Chicago Police Officer Joe Siska offered his help.

Siska rubbed Hensley’s leg and got him to a nearby aid tent.

About 40 minutes later, Siska returned and offered to help Hensley finish the marathon. Slowly, the pair began walking the final two miles toward the finish line.

A block later, Officer Alfredo Martinez stopped to help.

“They said, ‘Whatever you need, we’re going to be here for as long as it takes,’” Hensley said.

At one point, Hensley joked about needing a cane and the officers found him a folding chair to use.

“When we saw the sign that said 400 meters, they said they were as excited as I was,” Hensley said, adding, “I am forever grateful for their kindness and they are forever my friends.”

After reaching the finish line, Hensley was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors determined he was suffering from a broken hip.