OKC charter school recognized as a Blue Ribbon School for Excellence by U.S. Department of Education

OKLAHOMA CITY – One Oklahoma City charter school has been recognized nationally for their academic success.

Dove Science Academy in Oklahoma City has been recognized as a Blue Ribbon School for Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education.

“The dedication and hard work of our staff members, especially teachers, before school, after school, are going extra, extra miles for these students to be successful,” said the superintendent of Dove Science Academy, Umit Alpaslan.

And teacher Esmerelda Valadez knows Dove Science Academy is on the right track. She’s not only an educator at the school, she’s also a graduate of Dove.

“I love that I was able to come back and teach with former teachers of mine. Which was very helpful,” she said.

Another key to the successful formula of teaching students is parental involvement.

“As a parent, you play a big role in your child’s life. About making them aware, why education’s important. So when the school involves the parent, you can see the progress,” said Angelica Villalobos.

Students are engaged, involved and loving every minute at Dove Science Academy.

“As students, we get attention to detail. An attention from our teachers and our staff that I noticed a lot of my friends in other schools don’t get,” said senior Sahar Hasan.

“We all know each other around here so it’s like we can help the younger kids grow and develop with what we didn’t know or didn’t have when we were younger,” said senior Elian Pineda.

