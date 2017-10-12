× Oklahoma man in a coma after being diagnosed with West Nile Virus

YUKON, Okla. — A man is in a coma after the Center for Disease Control confirmed he has West Nile Virus, according to family members.

54-year-old Charles Kortsjens suffers from Alports Syndrome, which attacks the kidneys as well as his hearing and vision.

He is almost deaf, is needing a second kidney transplant and now has been diagnosed with West Nile Virus.

About three weeks ago, family members say Kortsjens started not feeling well. Within a matter of days, he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

He’s been there ever since and is currently in a coma, according to family members.

They’ve created a GoFundMe page for medical costs.