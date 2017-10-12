× OSBI releases first playing card aiming to solve local cold case

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has released its first playing card that aims to solve a local cold case.

This week, OSBI announced it is partnering with the Department of Corrections to launch a new program aimed at solving unsolved cold cases in our state.

The cold cases span decades, from 1978 to 2013.

Now, what authorities know about each of the 52 cold cases can be found inside a deck of playing cards.

Officials are now sharing the deck of cards around the state in hopes of finding someone with information that could solve a case.

OSBI officials said, due to Oklahoma’s large prison population, they know some of the individuals may be incarcerated.

So, they’re partnering with DOC and selling the playing cards to inmates within the facilities.

Today, OSBI uploaded a picture of one of the cards to Facebook.

“King of Spades is an unidentified woman found April 18, 1990, on the banks of the North Canadian River in Jones. She was nude and covered with a white powder believed to be lime. She was between 19 and 21 years old, 5’7” tall, weighed about 120 lbs, with light reddish-brown shoulder-length hair and freckles on her face and upper body. She had a scar to indicate she had an appendectomy and a small tattoo of a heart with a line through it on her left breast. If you have any information as to her identity and/or her killer, please call 1-800-522-8017 or submit a tip online at tips@osbi.ok.gov. The picture on the playing card is a sketch of her likeness.”

State officials are hoping the cards will bring closure to loved ones who are still looking for answers.

OSBI is already choosing more cases for the second deck. The deck will include OSBI, Norman PD, Oklahoma City PD and Tulsa PD cold cases.