OSU Senior Gets Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

Oklahoma State senior Jeffrey Carroll was picked as preseason All-Big 12 in a vote by the league’s coaches.

Carroll is one of five seniors who make up the five-man preseason All-Big 12 list.

Carroll averaged 17.5 points a game last season for the Cowboys and was second team All-Big 12.

Oklahoma’s Trae Young and Kameron McGusty were both selected as preseason honorable mention All-Big 12.

Here are the complete preseason honors as picked the Big 12 coaches:

Preseason Player of the Year: Devonte’ Graham, Kansas (G, 6-2, 185, Sr., Raleigh, N.C./Brester Academy [N.H.])

Preseason Newcomer of the Year: Malik Newman, Kansas (G, 6-3, 190, So., Jackson, Miss./Callaway/Mississippi State)

Preseason Freshman of the Year: Mohamed Bamba, Texas (F, 6-11, 225, Harlem, N.Y./Westtown School[Pa.])

Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Student-Athlete, School Pos. Ht. Wt. Class Pts. Reb. Hometown/Previous School(s) Devonte’ Graham, Kansas^ G 6-2 185 Sr. 13.4 3.1 Raleigh, N.C./Brewster Academy (N.H.) Jeffrey Carroll, Oklahoma State^ G/F 6-6 220 Sr. 17.5 6.6 Rowlett, Texas/Rowlett Vladimir Brodziansky, TCU F 6-11 230 Sr. 14.1 5.7 Prievidza, Slovakia/Canarias Basketball Academy/Pratt CC Zach Smith, Texas Tech F 6-8 220 Sr. 12.1 7.2 Plano, Texas/Plano East Jevon Carter, West Virginia^ G 6-2 205 Sr. 13.5 5.0 Maywood, Ill./Proviso East

^ Denotes unanimous selections.

Stats are from 2016-17 season.

Honorable Mention

Manu Lecomte (Baylor), Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (Baylor), Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (Kansas), Malik Newman (Kansas), Kameron McGusty (Oklahoma), Trae Young (Oklahoma), Kenrich Williams (TCU), Mohamed Bamba (Texas), Keenan Evans (Texas Tech)

Coaches not allowed to vote for own players.