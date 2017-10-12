Tulsa teen facing 26 charges after allegedly raping woman, murdering Oklahoma teacher

TULSA, Okla. – Prosecutors say a 16-year-old who is accused of murdering a teacher in front of his wife and children is facing dozens of charges.

On Oct. 1, Tulsa police say 44-year-old Shane Anderson was shot and killed by 16-year-old Deonte Green in front of his wife and children inside their home.

Investigators say Green had already robbed and sexually assaulted an elderly woman in the hours before he found Anderson’s wife and two daughters outside their house.

Green allegedly forced Anderson’s wife and two daughter back inside their home but did not know that Shane Anderson was already inside the house.

“The husband fought with Green, and Green shot the husband,” Sgt. Dave Walker, with the Tulsa Police Department, said in a statement. “The husband continued to struggle with Green before collapsing inside the house.”

Sadly, Anderson died inside his home.

The crime spree wasn’t Green’s first run-in with the law, but officials say it was the most violent.

New reports state that Green was arrested and released for property crimes just days before allegedly killing the teacher.

A Tulsa police official told the Tulsa World that the teen was mistakenly released due to a breakdown in communication at the time of his arrest for property crimes.

Just days before Anderson’s murder, Green was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail as a youthful offender for second-degree burglary, knowingly concealing stolen property, tampering with a surveillance system and malicious injury to property.

“It does appear that the more serious crimes are being committed by individuals who are younger than they were just 11 years ago,” Eric Grayless, Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney, told FOX 23.

Green was given probation for his previous crimes, even though he was considered to be at high-risk to become a repeat offender.

Green is now facing 26 charges related to the crime spree.