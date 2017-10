Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a busier Thursday night than usual as Week 7 of high school football kicked off.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Newcastle 49, Clinton 48

Westmoore 70, Norman 24

Oklahoma Christian School 58, Mount St. Mary 27

Putnam City 48, Deer Creek 24

Owasso 48, Southmoore 2