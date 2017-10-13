4 Your Weekend: Rock of the Ages, Fall Okie Sampler

Passport to Germany is happening this weekend!

The event is being held at the University of Central Oklahoma.

You can immerse yourself in German culture and hear from an eclectic mix of speakers, performers, and presenters.

And it’s all free!

The Fall Okie Sampler is also happening this weekend.

It’s being held in Piedmont at 5201 Cimmaron Road NW. on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event highlights items from across the state and event-goers are invited to browse the huge variety of booths and displays.

It’s a great event for kids with plenty to keep them busy having fun! Everything from pony rides, hay rides, a petting zoo and more!

The Lyric Theatre is presenting “Rock of Ages.”

It’s being held today all the way through November 4.

This high energy show features 80’s rock hits from Journey, Styx, and more!