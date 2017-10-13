Armed robber admits to crime shortly after capture in Moore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - An early morning armed-robbery caught on camera, the suspect caught and admitted to the crime.

On Thursday, 18-year-old Skyler Copeland is accused of holding up the Alon convenience store on S. Eastern Avenue.

According to police, he entered the store wearing a mask and pointing a handgun he stole the night before from a nearby business at the cashier demanding money.

"The gun was loaded, it was an old gun, so he very easily could have accidentally fired it," said Moore Police Lt. Kyle Dudley.

The cashier told police he feared for his life.

Copeland allegedly made away with cash, cigarettes, and cigars.

But he was discovered shortly after nearby on the empty early morning streets.

"When there`s a robbery, most of the units available are going to respond to that area and you`ll have a few that will go to the scene but most of them will just be looking around that area," Lt. Dudley said.

He matched the clerk's description and once he was in custody, he admitted to robbing the store.

Officers also matched him to surveillance video from the robbery, Copeland had the stolen goods on him, and the stolen gun.

Copeland has been charged with first degree robbery and second degree robbery.