Authorities investigating after OU student reports rape on campus

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after an OU student said she was raped on campus.

According to the University of Oklahoma Police Department, a student said she was raped between midnight and 2 a.m. on Sept. 28th.

The woman said an unknown male sexually assaulted her east of the Bizzell Memorial Library.

She described the suspect as a tall man who was wearing a black hoodie.

Although the woman said the rape occurred on Sept. 28th, police say it wasn’t reported until Oct. 11th.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

OU Police say they are investigating.