Fans to receive refund after Post Malone fails to show for Stillwater concert

STILLWATER, Okla. – A popular venue in Stillwater announced that several patrons will receive a refund after a rap artist didn’t show up for an advertised show.

Several fans traveled to Tumbleweed Dancehall in Stillwater to watch Post Malone perform on Wednesday night.

Let's clear all this up. Coming straight from the source. Post Malone will be at the Tumbleweed/Stillwater after his OKC set tonight. — #StillLitty (@StillLitty) October 11, 2017

However, fans were left disappointed when he never showed up at the venue.

In fact, Post Malone says that he had never agreed to perform at Tumbleweed.

“OKC, i never agreed to do any sort of event after the show last night, someone out of my camp set up and arrangement without me knowing,” he tweeted. “if you purchased tickets i apologize, but i was never informed of any event. love u guys.”

OKC, i never agreed to do any sort of event after the show last night, someone out of my camp set up and arrangement without me knowing. 1/2 — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) October 12, 2017

if you purchased tickets i apologize, but i was never informed of any event. love u guys🍻 — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) October 12, 2017

Tumbleweed Dancehall says Post Malone was under contract to show up for the performance. “We did not attempt to mislead anyone and apologize that he didn’t show,” the venue posted on Facebook.

The venue says that all online customers will receive an automatic refund, but it could take up to seven days to process.

Customers who paid in cash are asked to email help@preferredfan.com for a refund.