Friday Night Heroes, Week 7

Week seven of the Friday Night Heroes featured a ton of important district contests. Including Union and Norman North. The T-Wolves won the district last season over Union. Those two squared off looking for the same fate this season.

Santa Fe traveled to Broken Arrow to try an overpower a Tiger team that made Westmoore look pedestrian in week six.

Unbeaten Blanchard faced off with Bethany on their home turf. Bethany, despite having just two losses, could be staring at a first round road game in the playoffs with a loss.

Plus, Luther traveled to Christian Heritage Academy. One team stormed out to a 20-0 lead while, the other mounted a 40 point unanswered comeback. For all the scores and highlights, check out the video above.