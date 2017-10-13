Friday will feel like Summer again with highs in the mid to upper 80s

Today will feel like summer again with highs in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies with a powerful south wind.

Tomorrow will be hot and windy with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s!

Winds will be strong at 25-40 mph!

A powerful cold front will move into northwestern Oklahoma late tomorrow and sweep across the state through early Sunday.

Storms will begin in northwestern Oklahoma along the front late Saturday.

A few could be strong to severe with wind and hail as the main threats.

Sunday will be sunny and cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures moderate next week and the 70s and sunshine will return!