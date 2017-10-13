Investigation underway after woman reports rape on OU campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Authorities are investigating after a woman at OU said she was raped on campus.

According to the University of Oklahoma Police Department, a woman said she was raped between midnight and 2 a.m. on Sept. 28th.

The woman said an unknown male sexually assaulted her east of the Bizzell Memorial Library. Ines Benabides, a sophomore at OU, says it's an area she spends a lot of time.

"This is one of my favorite places when I come to study," said Benabides. "As a female student, I am very concerned because it's about my security."

Police declined to an on-camera interview with News 4 on Friday but according to the assault alert posted on OU's website, the victim described the suspect as a tall man who was wearing a black hoodie.

Although the woman said the rape occurred on Sept. 28th, police say it wasn't reported until Oct. 11th.

When asked, authorities would not confirm if the woman or suspect were students or not.

Eugene Oboagye, another student at OU, describes the campus as busy and friendly.

"I wouldn't expect something like that to happen on campus especially with the number of people that are around, even if it`s 2 a.m. There's still a lot of people on campus," said Oboagye.

Student or not, he said the campus community needs to look out for each other.

"Especially at times where around 2 a.m. if, let's say, you're in the library and you're done studying and you're heading home...if possible, it would be best to find someone you could go with in case of an incident like that then you have someone to at least support you," he said.

At this time, no arrests have been made. OU Police say they are investigating.

Rowdy Gilbert, Senior Associate Vice President for Public Affairs at OU, tells News 4 this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to campus.

Anyone with information is urged to contact OUPD at 405-325-1717 or Norman Police at 405-321-1444.