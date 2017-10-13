Jurors deliberating in cold case disappearance of Kirsten Hatfield

OKLAHOMA CITY – A jury will decide the fate of a man accused in the cold case disappearance of Kirsten Hatfield.

Hatfield disappeared in the middle of the night back in May of 1997 from her Midwest City home.

At the time, she was just 8-years-old.

Although authorities searched the area, Hatfield was never seen again.

Officers found a pair of her panties with blood on them in the backyard and some trace amounts of blood on the partially opened window to her bedroom.

It was considered a cold case until two years ago when advanced DNA testing on the blood found on Hatfield’s underwear matched a neighbor.

In 2015, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater officially charged 57-year-old Anthony Palma with first-degree murder and felony kidnapping related to the Hatfield case.

Palma lived two doors down from Hatfield and still lived there at the time of his arrest.

On Thursday, detectives discussed the reopening of the case and how they narrowed down DNA from at least 24 men to just Palma.

It was also an emotional day for Hatfield’s family as detectives showed evidence of the crime to the jury.

Testimony ended on Friday and the case was handed over to the jury.