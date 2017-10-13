Knife-wielding man runs off after victim with concealed carry permit pulls out gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Ill. - An Illinois woman with a concealed carry firearm was able to defend herself against a man armed with a knife, police say.

A man armed with a knife forced his way into a woman's car near SouthPark Mall on Sunday, according to a statement from Detective Michael Griffin, with the Moline Police Department.

During a struggle, the woman's arm was cut. The man then forced her to drive him to a rural area of Rock Island County.

Once they stopped, the victim - who had a concealed carry permit - was able to get to her firearm, according to Griffin's statement. The man, who was still armed with a knife, ran off and the victim drove herself to the hospital, where police were called.

Floyd R. May, 61, was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery with a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated assault. He was held in the Rock Island County Jail on $550,000 bond.